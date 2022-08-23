Koo launches Topics feature across 10 languages making it first social media app to do so

Koo, the Indian microblogging platform, today announced a new in-app feature called Topics. Available in 10 different languages namely — Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Punjabi and English—this feature is expected to improve user’s app-using experience by showing only that kind of content that are relevant to them.

Koo says that the new feature has been announced keeping in view the diverse demographic of users and their different ways of expressing themselves. Topics will add a touch of personalisation to the app by showing relevant content to users. Instead of scrolling through entire feed, the new feature will make it easier for users to pick and choose content as per their interest and preferences. For example- if a user wants to read news and information related to health, he or she can go to the ‘health’ section under the Topics tab for all the relevant Koos posted on the same.

“We are proud to be the first social media platform to launch topics across 10 Indian languages. This feature helps users find content they are interested in and helps many creators get discovered by relevant users. We have over 20 millions topic follows every month, showing the relevance of this feature to users,” Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo said in a press statement.

Koo performs this topic classification through complex and highly precise machine learning models. “We are proud to have mastered such complexity in a short span of our existence. I foresee over 100 million topic follows every month by the end of this year,” he added.

Topics reflects the kind of conversations users across the 10 languages are having on Koo at any given point in time, with the most popular topics making their way under various categories like health, education, environment, movies, sports, eminent personalities, organizations, places, and more. Launched in 2020, Koo currently has more than 10 million downloads on Play Store.

ALSO READ| Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a great story-teller phone with an almost perfect camera | Hands-on