Kodak TV 42-inch FHD, 50-inch UHD 7XPRO launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Kodak 7XPRO TV in two sizes launched in India

Kodak TV has unveiled a new 42-inch FHD and a 50-inch UHD Smart TV in the Indian market. The two TVs 42FHD7XPRO and 50UHD7XPRO are powered by the 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor coupled with Mali-450MP3. Both the TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie platform and come with support for Google Assistant, plus hotkeys for navigating to preloaded apps present in remotes of both the apps. There are also multiple USB ports and HDMI ports.

Kodak 7XPRO Smart TVs Prices

Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch FHD TV is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 50-inch UHD TV comes for Rs 29,999. The TVs will be sold exclusively on Flipkart from January 20, 2021 during Republic Day Sale.

Kodak 7XPRO Smart TVs Specifications

Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch TV

Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch TV supports full-HD resolution and can give maximum brightness of 500-nits. It supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay. The TV powered by the 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor that comes along with Mali-40MP3 has 60Hz refresh rate. The speakers of the TV can produce a total output of 30W.

The TV has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage and is preloaded with infotainment apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX player, Zee5, YouTube, and many more.

Kodak 7XPRO 50-inch TV

Kodak 7XPRO 50-inch TV supports 4K resolution and can give maximum brightness of up to 500-nits. This TV also supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay. Powered by the same 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor paired with Mali-40MP3, the TV 60Hz refresh rate

This Tv has higher Ram of 2GB to facilitate faster loading of applications and 8GB of internal storage. Preloaded infotainment apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar are also present.