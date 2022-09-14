Kodak Matrix QLED series with Google TV software, affordable pricing launched in India: Details

Kodak has launched the Matrix QLED TV series in India. The TVs will be available in three variants – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The company has dedicated the launch to commemorate its 7th anniversary in India. The company has claimed to be the first Indian manufacturing company in India to introduce QLED TVs with Google TV.

The TVs are advertised to come with DTS TruSurround, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Matrix QLED series will feature a bezel-less and air slim design. All three models will offer a sound output of 40 Watts powered by Dolby Audio box speakers. Additionally, the TVs feature the MT9062 processor and Google TV. In terms of connectivity, the QLED series supports USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC) and Bluetooth Dual Band (2.4 + 5 GHz).

Google TV will reportedly arrive with various enhanced features such as support for multiple adult and child user profiles, manual and voice controls for smart home devices, and a personalised home screen for each user profile. It is also likely to offer a massive selection of smart TV apps.

In addition to these features, the Google TV app can be used to control the TV and there are smart home controls for lights and cameras. The Google TV platform helps in filtering and showcasing options customised to user’s preferences. It also helps in content streaming across the top OTT platforms and can assist parents in applying content restrictions for their child’s profiles.

Matrix QLED TVs price, availability

Kodak Matrix QLED TV comes in three variants – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch – and priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 40,999, Rs 59,999 respectively. All three models will be available to purchase on Flipkart during Big Billion Days Sale as BBD Specials.