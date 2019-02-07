Kindle Paperwhite 2018: Now lose yourself in a book

The six-inch, high resolution 300 ppi display features crisp, laser-quality text that reads like real paper.

If you haven’t noticed, Amazon Kindle has a dedicated user base. There are those who are so fond of reading on their e-books that they simply upgrade from one Kindle to another. The best part is, there are still people around who are keeping their reading habits alive in contrast to the growing dependency on a mobile phone for doing everything – from reading to playing games to online transactions and so on and so on. Therefore, to say that Kindle e-books are the best devices for reading won’t be an exaggeration.

For those new to the Kindle family, by design these e-books are purpose-built for reading so you can lose yourself in a book. Unlike tablets and phones, a Kindle has no glare, even in bright sunlight, and won’t distract you with social media, emails, text messages, or notifications.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: A ‘millennial’ attempt with powerful battery, impressive display

Now it’s time to meet the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, a fantastic piece of technology featuring a thinner and lighter design, sleek flush-front display, and waterproofing so you can read comfortably anywhere. The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with twice the storage so you can hold more large files, it still includes features customers love about Kindle such as a glare-free display and a battery life measured in weeks. Our trial unit was the 32GB variant, it retails for `17,999. We take a look at some of its features and overall performance.

Out of its packaging, the new Kindle Paperwhite features a sleek, flush-front design and a back made of soft, easy-to-grip material so it rests easily in your hand. It is the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet, measuring 8.18mm thick and weighing 182g—less than half the weight of many paperback books—so extended reading sessions are even more comfortable. A single battery charge lasts week, not hours.

The six-inch, high resolution 300 ppi display features crisp, laser-quality text that reads like real paper. It also includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting—even direct sunlight. Heeding to growing customer demand, Amazon folks have made the new Kindle waterproof so you can read in even more places. It is designed to withstand accidental splash in the rain, drops in the bathtub, hot tub, pool and beach. It’s IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

Moving further, the all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with twice the storage so you can keep more content on your device. It is available in 8 GB, which is twice the storage as the previous generation and can hold thousands of titles, and 32 GB for storing even larger libraries for avid readers.

Amazon has integrated a host of personalisation features in the new Kindle. These include:

An updated home – The new home experience makes it easier to find your next read based on your reading history, including books that are free for you to read from Kindle Unlimited or Prime Reading.

Easily personalise your reading – Now save multiple reading settings, selecting the font, boldness level, and orientation settings you prefer, all from the main menu and quickly switch between those settings.

In addition, the new Kindle Paperwhite includes features that have made the Kindle family the best devices for reading. For instance, there is Whispersync; this saves and synchronises your last page read, bookmarks, and annotations from your Kindle eBooks across all of your Kindle devices and apps, so you can always pick up where you left off on any device, whether you’re reading or listening. Then, there is Goodreads. Kindle is integrated with the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations, with over 50 million members, 1.3 billion books added, and 47 million book reviews.

Another interesting feature is Word Wise. Available on many popular English language titles, Word Wise makes it easier to enjoy and quickly understand more challenging books. Short and simple definitions automatically appear above difficult words, so you can keep reading with fewer interruptions. Also, there is Smart Lookup; this integrates a full dictionary definition with other reference information via X-Ray and Wikipedia.

Kindle e-readers come with instant access to the Kindle Store, which includes millions of e-books, including the latest best sellers, and programs like Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited, both of which continue to grow. In summary, keep reading on the new Kindle Paperwhite. It almost reads like real paper.

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999 (8GB WiFi); Rs 17,999 (32GB, 4G)