Kimbho meaning: Know what Patanjali Kimbho means and what Baba Ramdev’s app does

Patanjali’s Kimbho messaging app was launched on Wednesday. (Twitter)

What is Kimbho? Days after launching Patajali-BSNL SIM, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has once again created a buzz on the internet with the launch of Kimbho – a ‘swadeshi messaging app aimed at giving competition to Whatsapp. Internet users are, however, wondering about the meaning of the word Kimbho. Here’s the answer:

Kimbho, in common Sanskrit parley, is a phrase that is used to ask about someone’s well-being. Kimbho can be said to be the Sanskrit equivalent of ‘Hello, how are you’ or What’ up’.

Patanjali spokesperson explained the meaning of Kimbo in a tweet in Hindi: “Kimbho is used in Sanskrit for asking someone’s well-being. Jike we say – Kimbho bhaiya..means how are you and what is happening? Now India will speak Kimbho, now India will ask …kimbho.”

Baba Ramdev takes on Whatsapp! After Patanjali SIM, launches Kimbho – Desi messaging app

In a tweet on Wednesday tweeted that Kimbho app has been developed by experts using ‘swadeshi’ technology. “Patanjali’s new app to challenge WhatsApp,” he tweeted.

Kimbho app is available for download on Google Play store. Users have reported difficulties in sending and receiving messages through the app.

Patanjali Communications writes about the app on Google Play Store: “Kimbho is a real time messaging app. Kimbho empowers Private and Group chat with Free Phone and Video Calling. It has dozens of amazing features to share Text, Audio, Photos, Videos, Stickers, Quickies, Location, GIF, Doodle and more.”