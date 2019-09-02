Kill time with Google Assistant: Five ways to have fun using Google Home

People who often host parties at home can do the following things which will keep your guests interested. (Image: Reuters)

Browsing through social media multiple times a day and seeing the same posts can get boring. Moving out of the house feels like a task as you are too lazy to do that. If you own a Google Home then you are in luck as you can enjoy in multiple different ways. Google Home is a voice assistant which allows playing music as well. The good thing about the device is that although the device is always listening to the surroundings in the background, Google says it does not record anything that might hamper with your privacy.

If you are someone who likes going to the gym but can’t be consistent with it, you can set a reminder with your Google Home which will make sure you go to the gym at a specific time every day.

For all the Big Bang theory fans, A rock, paper and scissors game Lizard Spock style can be played. You just have to say, “Hey, Google, I want to play Rock Paper scissors Sheldon Cooper style”. Users will get to play the game against the Google Assistant.

Harry Potter fans will be excited as they can get sorted to a Hogwarts house. All they have to do is say, “Hey, Google, I would like to talk to the wizard world.”

Google Home can be fun and helpful at the same time as it can locate your misplaced in the house and all you have to do is say, Hey, Google find my phone for me. The device can also help if you are trying to learn a new language and you need someone to practice it with. All you have to do is say, “Hey, Google I would like to help me out with Spanish” and it will start responding in that itself.