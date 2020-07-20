Khabri: This startup is building a YouTube for audio

Pulkit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Khabri

By Srinath Srinivasan

Content platforms have gained much during the Covid-19 lockdown as people working from home are doubling down on their hobbies to create content online. This is also true for tier-2 and tier-3 cities where life is considered to be slow as compared to that in the metros. Gurugram-based Khabri aims to capitalise on this window to enable content creators in non-metro cities and the hinterland.

Khabri is an audio sharing platform, but there are some unique nuances. “The potential of the market in tier-2, tier-3 cities and rural parts of the country is largely untapped. Hence we decided to offer them a platform to create audio content in their own regional languages,” says Pulkit Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Khabri. According to him, there has been a good audience that has been developing over the years ever since smartphone and data became very affordable and accessible. He says audio as a mode of communication is largely untapped as a significant section of the audience are workers who listen to audio content of some nature through the day.

Currently, the platform has 100,000 pieces of content and on a daily basis sees 1000-8000 pieces of content of various sizes getting created daily. The platform is spread over Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with over a million users. “During the lockdown we noticed that people like to hear from content creators in their localities. Earlier in our business we have observed that the demand for hyperrlocal content creators was really good. The lockdown has ramped up the demand,” says Sharma.

Content creators who start a channel on Khabri like to talk about regional and current affairs, and issues pertaining to the local community. “We are focused on acquiring new content creators, users and configuring the platform to work on various network sized and devices,” says Sharma. He eventually wants to cover other regions and languages.

In the times when content sharing platforms are competing like never before, Sharma sees a number of opportunities. “We will stick to the core of maintaining content channels. Advertising is a good revenue source but the platform is much more than that. It will be possible to integrate various domain specific services starting from weather, business, shopping and so on. The improvements in voice search and technology is an added opportunity for us,” explains Sharma. Both in India and the west, investors, including the likes of Gary Vaynerchuk, bet big on voice search. At the moment it is restricted to a few languages and mostly English.

Integrating voice search in multiple languages with regional content further widens the scope in a country like India. He believes that data generated on the platform and the potential to incorporate voice search would translate into convenient features encouraging more people to join in.