Kerala’s app for booze – BevQ – leaves people unimpressed, gets negative reviews

The much-awaited app by the Kerala government to facilitate home delivery of liquor in the state – BevQ -has left people confused and disappointed. The app has received more than 1 lakh downloads but its rating on the Google play store is just 2.5 after it was listed late on May 27. People are apparently upset over glitches in the app.

Bev Q is a virtual queue application, a token generating service provided in liquor shops by Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (Bevco). Kerala had scheduled the re-opening of liquor sales between 9 AM to 5 PM from May 28 through its 1,168 liquor sellers.

The Kerala government had on May 27 confirmed that it would allow liquor outlets to open the next day across the state, using the new BevQ app to manage customers and control queues outside shops.

Kerala has the highest per capita liquor intake in the country and people have been waiting for the alcohol buying service to go online. Individuals who want to purchase alcohol in the state must use the app that gives them an e-token with date, time and place to pick up their order. Customers at 50 paise would be paid to meet the service provider ‘s SMS fee, cloud storage rent, and routine maintenance expenses, the government said.

Since March 24, when the Center announced nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the state-run liquor outlets and other bar and beer and wine shops had been closed. Liquor and beer sales are one of Kerala’s top revenure generators. During the last fiscal, the southern state received Rs 14,504.67 crore on this basis.

An earlier survey in Kerala showed that about 32.9 lakh people – 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women – drink liquor out of the state’s 3.34 crore population. Around five lakh people drink liquor every day. Among these, 83,851 people are addicted to alcohol including 1,043 women.