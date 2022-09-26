Kerala CM inaugurates new IBM software lab in Kochi.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated the new software lab of IBM in Kochi. It is a state-of-the-art global innovation centre located at the Brigade World Trade Centre in Infopark.

The innovation centre will focus on areas like product engineering, design, and development of new products and solutions in key dimensions such as AI and automation.

Minister Vijayan stated that the current investment made by IBM portrays that Kerala has the greenest IT hub and several talented IT professionals.

“It is truly a cause for celebration that IBM chose Infopark-Kochi to house its software lab. This investment demonstrates once more that Kerala’s IT hubs have the most environmentally friendly workspaces, a talent pool of IT specialists, a Center of Excellence for Emerging Technologies, and the economic momentum to keep the state moving forward as the nation’s next digital hub,” he said at the inauguration.

In terms of collaboration, the chief minister mentioned that his government has already worked with IBM in the past to make this investment possible. He mentioned that this investment will give a boost to Kerala’s consistently growing tech sector.

The software lab comes equipped with the Automation Innovation Centre, which will help IBM and IBM Ecosystem partners to build automation solutions through their lifecycle product design, engineering, and support – that will help clients in business automation, AI Ops and integration.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, IBM Data, AI and Automation General Manager, Dinesh Nirmal, the Managing Director of IBM India South Asia, Sandip Patel and Vice President of IBM India Software Labs, Gaurav Sharma, among others were also present during the inauguration.

With PTI inputs

