KENT vegetable cleaner: Why it is a must-have device

Cleaning them properly is an important step in staying healthy.

Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and eat fresh and hygienic food—three key tips that any healthcare professional will tell you to follow to stay safe during this pandemic. Having a decent amount of exposure to agriculture, this reviewer is privy to the journey from farm to consumer wherein, fruits and vegetables are handled by multiple people and usually displayed in the open in markets. As a result, these can be contaminated with microbes, soil, dirt, as well as pesticide residues. Cleaning them properly is an important step in staying healthy.

Sensing a market opportunity, homegrown water and air purifier brand Kent RO Systems has come up with a vegetable and fruit disinfectant appliance that promises to keep fresh produce safe and healthy to consume. It is an ozonator which removes pesticides, bacteria, viruses and harmful chemicals from the surface of vegetables, fruits, seafood, meat, rice and other eatables, making them fresh and pure.

Priced at Rs 7,000, the Kent Vegetable Cleaner is a must-have appliance that removes pesticides and insecticides and farm chemicals from vegetables, fruits and meat. No offense meant, but at first look the Kent Vegetable Cleaner resembles a toast maker or sandwich toaster. Make no mistake, this is a user friendly appliance that has a sleek and modern design and comes infused with a lot of modern technology.

The Kent Vegetable Cleaner can be placed on a table or mounted on a wall. It is based on ozone disinfection technology that kills bacteria, viruses, fungus and other pathogens. Basically, it oxidises residual chemicals from surface of meat, vegetables and fruits. It also helps in cleaning antibiotics and hormones that are found in meat, fish and sea food.

To get started, select an appropriate position for the device. Take a bowl and fill it up with fresh and clean water. Fill the container with the vegetables/fruits to be cleaned. Dip the silicon tube (provided with the appliance) with the stone attached to its end in the container. Insert the main plug into the power socket and switch on the power supply. Set the appropriate time (15 to 30 minutes) depending upon the items to be cleaned (see user guide). For meat based products, the applicable time is 30 minutes. The device will automatically stop after the expiry of the set time. Wash the vegetables/fruits in fresh water and they are now ready for consumption.

In terms of actual usage, I deployed this Kent machine for cleaning fruits like apple and mango and it does a pretty good job at removing the chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits without leaving any residue, aftertaste or smell. I even used it for cleaning the family pet’s chicken meal and it was a good job done. The treated produce remains fresh, has a higher shelf life and the best part, it is odour-free.

In an age when farmers and those handling agri produce resort to all sorts of unhealthy means in order to expedite the farm to consumer journey, this Kent innovation can go a long way in serving its users with pure, fresh and germ-free fruits and vegetables. A must-have for all kitchens.

Estimated street price: Rs 7,000