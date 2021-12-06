KENT HOMECAM 360: A feature-rich camera with smart tech

The HomeCam watches over your home even during the night. Its advanced IR sensor automatically activates on sensing low-light conditions and ensures high-quality video recording at all times.

Water purifier brand Kent RO Systems made its foray into the security and safety camera market in 2019 with a new division—Kent Cam Technologies. The key introductions have been Kent CamEye CarCam—a car security device aimed at providing safety to passengers and Kent CamAttendance—focused on providing touchless face attendance system. It has added a new product to its IoT portfolio in the form of Kent CamEye HomeCam 360, a smart Wi-Fi home surveillance camera for consumers looking for an affordable and reliable security solution. A simple DIY set up, it retails for Rs 4,990 and can be purchased from retail shops or can be bought online from Amazon.in or Flipkart.com.

Researched, designed, and developed in India, this home camera supports video recording on cloud. This ensures that you have access to video recording anytime and from anywhere in the world, even if the camera gets stolen or destroyed. Kent HomeCam 360 packs AI-powered motion detection and tracking along with human detection and 360-degree panoramic vision with pan and tilt. Other features include night vision with IR LEDs, live video streaming with two-way calling, cloud recording, privacy mode, continuous or event based recording, offline mode recording, intruder alarm, intuitive app and multiple mounting options.

The camera detects the slightest motion within your home and sends a notification instantly to your mobile device through the Kent CamEye app. It also follows the moving object and keeps on recording the movement. The home camera has an AI-based advanced capability that can be enabled to detect only human bodies , which allows you to let your pets roam freely around the house without getting unnecessary alerts. It covers a wide range of horizontal and vertical areas, ensuring there are no blind spots. It can pan or tilt using a mobile phone app and records videos in FHD (1080p) resolution.

The HomeCam watches over your home even during the night. Its advanced IR sensor automatically activates on sensing low-light conditions and ensures high-quality video recording at all times. The camera only needs internet at the time of setting it up. It continues to record in microSD card even if there is no internet connectivity and pushes the recordings to cloud when net connectivity resumes.

What distinguishes it from other competitor products is the storage for up to 128 GB microSD Card. This allows you to store up to 60 days of continuous videos on the microSD card. There is a convenient way to send your camera into hibernation with predefined settings using the Kent CamEye app and enjoy a day off at home without any disturbances. The HomeCam possesses features like 2-way calling via Alexa, optional encrypted recording on microSD card and intruder alarm.

The camera is packed with the kind of features you’ll find in higher priced models. Let this be your digital eyes to keep your loved ones safe.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,990