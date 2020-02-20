Keep stalkers at bay: Here’s how you can protect yourself from stalking on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been in the news recently, for all the wrong reasons such as account hacks and data leaks.

With the advent of technology and rapidly evolving messaging apps, communication is not too big a task nowadays but ever so developed technology has its downside as well. WhatsApp has its majority of users in India and without any doubt, it’s the most used app for the Indians to communicate with their loved ones.

However, WhatsApp has been in the news recently, for all the wrong reasons such as account hacks and data leaks. One common disadvantage of WhatsApp which goes unnoticed more often is stalking, because it doesn’t harm the users directly as the app doesn’t notify the users. However, there are subtle features within the settings of Whatsapp that can enable users to protect themselves from being stalked by unknown people who may or may not be in their contacts list.

Here are the options in Whatsapp setting that can be modified to disable access for unknown people:

Turn Off Last Seen: Users can opt to not allow other users to have access to know app usage by switching off the ‘Last seen’ button. Users need to go the Settings option in the app by clicking on More options and then on the Privacy option. In the submenu ‘Last Seen’, users get the option to select the audience who can see their last activity on the chatting app.

Hide Profile Picture: Users can opt to hide their profile picture, commonly known as Display Picture (DP), from unknown WhatsApp users by restricting the privacy to ‘Contacts Only’ from the privacy setting tab.

Restrict Unknown People From Adding You To Groups: Users now have an option to protect themselves from getting dragged into a group without their consent. Users need to visit more options menu and then privacy submenu under the account section. There is an option of “Group” that can enable users to modify their choice on who can add them on to a group.

The above steps are useful to protect users from unknown individuals who get their contact numbers from some third person. But what to do in case a user decides to restrict an individual who is in the contact list from having a glance at their app usage? The only answer to that problem is to block that particular contact.