Karbonn Frames S9 budget smartphone with ‘Twinfie’ cameras launched: Price, specifications

Karbonn Frames S9 has an 8-megapixel+8-megapixel dual front 'Twinfie' camera setup and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 6:31 PM
karbonn, karbonn frames s9, karbonn mobiles Karbonn Frames S9 is a 4G-VoLTE dual SIM smartphone that comes with a 5.2-inch HD screen

Domestic handset-maker Karbonn on Wednesday launched camera-centric smartphone Frames S9 that is now available for Rs 6,790 on Flipkart, Amazon, and retail mobile stores.

The device has an 8-megapixel+8-megapixel dual front ‘Twinfie’ camera setup and an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. It has several shooting modes, including Bokeh Mode, Soft ‘Twinfie’, Watermark, Group ‘Twinfie’ (120-degree view), Voice capture, Panoramic view and Time-lapse.

“With the growing demand for innovative camera features and value-added services integrated all in a smartphone, with ‘Frames S9’ we aim to offer smart telephony and better smartphone experience,” Shashin Devsare, Executive Director of Karbonn Mobiles, said in a statement.

The 4G VoLTE dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 64GB.

Running on a customised operating system (OS), the budget phone is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor and has a 2900mAh battery.

Available in Black, Champagne and Grey colour variants, the handset comes bundled with a cashback offer of Rs 2,000 that can be claimed in instalments.

