  • MORE MARKET STATS

“Just setting up my twttr”: Jack Dorsey’s first ever tweet is up for sale, draws whopping $2 million bid

By: |
March 8, 2021 6:00 PM

The tweet was listed in December for sale but gained attention only after Dorset tweeted about it on Friday.

Jack Dorset, first tweet ever on Twitter, Dorsey first tweet on sale, auction of first tweet, Vluables by cent, NFTS, non-fungible tokens , website that sells tweet, highest bidder for first tweetFirst tweet ever made on Twitter put on auction. (Reuters Image)

The first Tweet ever made is up for sale! Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, “Just setting up my twttr” was listed as a unique digital signature on ‘Valuables by Cent’ that sells tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an asset whose value is subject to fluctuations.

The post made from Dorsey’s account in March 2006 has attracted bids reaching a whopping $2 million. The purchaser who buys the tweet will be the sole owner who can resell or redistribute it.

Related News

The tweet was listed in December for sale but gained attention only after Dorset tweeted about it on Friday. With NFTs the buyer can ascertain their rights on another’s creation on online media with the digital signatures it provides. It is like autographing a possession digitally before giving it to another person.

The 15-year-old tweet of Dorsey is famous for being the first post on the platform and is prospective of attracting high bids for this rare digital memorabilia.

The tweet buyer will get an autographed digital certificate signed using cryptography and the metadata of the original tweet said on the ‘Valuables by Cent’ website. The website also described this as a financial investment apart from holding a sentimental value. However, the tweet will continue to stay on Twitter as well.

The buyer can resell the tweet on the same website or display them in their online gallery or keep it in their private collection. 95 per cent of the money earned from selling the tweet goes to the creator while 5 per cent to the auction hosting website. If it is a secondary or resale, 87.5 percent goes to the seller, 20 per cent to the original owner or creator and 2.5 per cent to the hosting website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. “Just setting up my twttr” Jack Dorseys first ever tweet is up for sale draws whopping $2 million bid
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WhatsApp may stop working on iPhones running on this version of iOS soon
2Data Privacy: What do you understand by it?
3Google announces feature upgrades in Search, Maps, Google Pay to assist women entrepreneurs in India