“Just setting up my twttr”: Jack Dorsey’s first ever tweet is up for sale, draws whopping $2 million bid

First tweet ever made on Twitter put on auction.

The first Tweet ever made is up for sale! Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, “Just setting up my twttr” was listed as a unique digital signature on ‘Valuables by Cent’ that sells tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an asset whose value is subject to fluctuations.

The post made from Dorsey’s account in March 2006 has attracted bids reaching a whopping $2 million. The purchaser who buys the tweet will be the sole owner who can resell or redistribute it.

The tweet was listed in December for sale but gained attention only after Dorset tweeted about it on Friday. With NFTs the buyer can ascertain their rights on another’s creation on online media with the digital signatures it provides. It is like autographing a possession digitally before giving it to another person.

The 15-year-old tweet of Dorsey is famous for being the first post on the platform and is prospective of attracting high bids for this rare digital memorabilia.

The tweet buyer will get an autographed digital certificate signed using cryptography and the metadata of the original tweet said on the ‘Valuables by Cent’ website. The website also described this as a financial investment apart from holding a sentimental value. However, the tweet will continue to stay on Twitter as well.

The buyer can resell the tweet on the same website or display them in their online gallery or keep it in their private collection. 95 per cent of the money earned from selling the tweet goes to the creator while 5 per cent to the auction hosting website. If it is a secondary or resale, 87.5 percent goes to the seller, 20 per cent to the original owner or creator and 2.5 per cent to the hosting website.