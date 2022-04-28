Just Corseca Ray K’anabis calling smartwatch: Personal trainer on your wrist

In real life, a good personal trainer tracks your workouts and pushes you to reach your goals. If you’re self-motivated, you can make judicious use of Ray K’ANABIS calling smartwatch, it’s like a personal trainer on the wrist. With a rugged and sporty design, this smartwatch can display the workouts for your sports data, view your pace, distance, as well as your exercise route map.

The wearable is equipped with a magnetic charging USB cable, 400mAh lithium polymer battery, and can ensure 10-15 days of normal usage, and 30 days standby. Plus, with a dual module and a built-in microphone and speaker, you can answer incoming calls or even dial a desired number right from your wrist.

The watch provides you with deep sleep, light sleep and wake up time data. There’s an advanced HR sensor for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring too. Pulse rate tracking is equally good.

The watch is comfortable to wear for long hours, the display is really good – colours are punchy and bright. Touch response is really good for this price.

SPECIFICATIONS

— 1.28 inches LCD display

— Built-in calling

— Up to 15 days of battery life

— Multiple sports modes

— All-day health and fitness tracking

— Estimated street price: Rs 5,499