Jumbo discount of up to Rs 50,000 on Samsung Galaxy S9, here is how to avail it

Smartphone giant Samsung is offering a massive offer on its official website. The South Korean smartphone makers are offering over Rs 40,000 on its flagship smartphone Samsung S9. The device is currently priced at Rs 57,990 for its 64GB storage variant. Samsung is offering an instant cashback of Rs 5000 for the 64GB variant. An additional Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC credit cards is available. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 33,000, however, it will vary according to the device the person chooses to trade. An up to Rs 6000 additional exchange value with Samsung upgrade program is also available. The total discount after all these is of Rs 50,000.

Eligible models for up to Rs 6000 additional exchange value:-

– Samsung Note 8 64GB

– Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB

– Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB

– Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB

There are also special offers for the customers which are offered by Samsung.

Samsung S9: Check specifications and other details

Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone was launched in March 2018. The phone boasts a 5.80-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2960 pixels at a PPI of 568 pixels per inch. The smartphone is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone’s internal storage is expandable up to 400Gb via microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S9 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. It measures 147.70 x 68.70 x 8.50 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 163.00 grams. S9 is a dual SIM phone which accepts Nano-SIM for both the slots. Its connectivity includes GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, NFC, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Barometer.