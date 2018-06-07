Jivi Revolution TNT3: Decent phone within budget – All you need to know

Jivi is a smartphone brand of Magicon Impex. (Website)

Jivi is a smartphone brand of Magicon Impex. The New Delhi-based company has witnessed decent growth over the years. Recently, it launched Jivi Revolution TnT3 smartphone. Priced at Rs 3,950, the device comes with a 2300mAh battery, 8GB of internal storage and runs on Android 7.0 but the feature that makes it apart is integration of touchscreen display and physical keypad.

Out of the box, the overall design looks simple and appealing. The front of the device is dominated by a 4-inch touch screen display with a resolution of 480 pixels by 800 pixels. In usage, the display quality is satisfactory with sharp and crisp resolution—icons look sharp and pixels are visible but reading is a bit of a challenge in direct sunlight. It also houses a front camera on the top, while capacitive touch keys and physical keypad are placed in the bottom.

Power and volume rocker keys are placed on the right edge while the left is completely free from any distraction. While a 3.5 mm headset jack and Micro-USB port are on the top edge, the bottom is dedicated for speaker grille. The rear panel is home to Jivi branding along with rear camera and LED flash.

Jivi Revolution TnT3 runs on Android 7.0 and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB RAM. The phone packs 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card. During the review period, the smartphone handled browsing and reading smoothly.

On the camera front, Jivi Revolution TnT3 has nothing unique to offer. It comes with 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are average and take pictures with decent details in regular light but same could not be repeated in low-light conditions.

The Jivi Revolution TnT3 is a dual SIM smartphone that accepts two SIMs. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include proximity sensor and accelerometer. The 2300mAh battery helped the device clock around 6-8 hours of use. Overall, the Jivi Revolution TnT3 is a decent entry-level smartphone with physical keyboard plus touch input and a fingerprint scanner.

* Estimated street price: Rs 3,950