Jio’s disruptive move: Get 4K TV, 4K set-top box, OTT subscriptions free with Jio GigaFiber annual plan

Jio GigaFiber will go commercial on September 5 along with a host of new services, including the set-top box that encompasses FTTH broadband, multiplayer online gaming, Mixed Reality, and video conferencing. Topping all the highlights at the RIL’s 42nd AGM, chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that customers opting for the Jio Forever Annual Plans will be eligible to receive a free 4K or HD television along with a free 4K set-top box under the ‘Jio Fiber Welcome Offer’.

While the detailed plans for Jio GigaFiber will be announced on September 5, which is when the commercial rollout begins for customers, the base plan for Jio GigaFiber services has been set at Rs 700 per month. Pricing for the annual plans will also be announced the same day. Further details on this offer were not available immediately and will be revealed on September 5.

Jio GigaFiber will offer services on par with the world counterparts, Ambani said at the AGM speech. In addition to the home broadband service, video conferencing, and mixed reality applications, Jio GigaFiber set-top box will feature all the major OTT platforms bundled with its plans. However, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions will not be a part of this bundle.

In his speech, Ambani said Jio has crossed the 340 million subscriber mark, making it one of the world’s fastest growing telecom company. It is now India’s biggest telco and the second largest in the world in terms of subscribers, revenue, and services. With its current growth rate, Ambani says Jio will reach the 500 million subscribers soon. “I invite all of you to make the most of THE JioFiber Welcome Offer and sign-up for JioFiber as soon as it is available in your neighbourhoods,” said Ambani in his keynote speech.