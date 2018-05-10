JioPostPaid service with pre-activated ISD calling, unlimited data launched: Here’s how to avail it

Jio says that this plan will benefit the postpaid users who “end up paying disproportionately higher as compared to the prepaid segment”.

JioPostPaid postpaid subscription service has been launched by the telecom upstart Reliance Jio. The new Reliance JioPostPaid is aimed at the postpaid subscribers who do not want the hassle of recharging their mobile numbers every time they run out of data and calling packs. Reliance Jio says that the JioPostPaid service will “redefine postpaid service in India”.

What is Reliance JioPostPaid?

The Reliance JioPostPaid is a postpaid service by Reliance Jio that takes on the special postpaid plans curated by the telcos to offer more to their subscribers, much like the Airtel Infinity, Vodafone RED, and Idea Nirvana postpaid plans.

It will be available to subscribe starting May 15 and offer a ‘Zero-Touch’ postpaid offering. Jio says that this plan will benefit the postpaid users who “end up paying disproportionately higher as compared to the prepaid segment”.

JioPostPaid Offers, Tariffs, and Plans

The JioPostPaid will offer unlimited calling and data to the postpaid subscribers at Rs 199 per month. The benefits that the subscribers will be entitled to are – unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls, free 100 SMS per day, and 25GB 4G data per month. The postpaid subscribers will also get premium Jio apps subscription.

The biggest highlight of the JioPostPaid service is the pre-activated ISD calling without requiring the customers to make any security deposit beforehand. The subscribers will also be entitled to roam freely abroad with international roaming activation just a click away.

The international calls start at 50 paise per minute and go up till Rs 10. The countries where the subscribers can call at 50p/min include USA and Canada while making calls in the countries including Germany, Kuwait, Russia, China, and Spain among others will cost Rs 10 per minute.

The international roaming plans start at Rs 575 for one day that will be applicable in countries such as UAE, US, Thailand, Singapore, UK, Germany, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, New Zealand, Philippines, Hungary, Portugal, Romania, Greece, and Ireland among others. The Rs 575 pack will provide unlimited voice – local calls in international locations, calls to India – unlimited SMS, and unlimited data up to 250MB.

There are two other packs in the international roaming segment – Rs 2,875 and Rs 5,751. While the first one increases the validity to 7 days for the similar benefits as the Rs 575 pack, the second one increases the data limit to 5GB for a validity to 30 days.

How to activate JioPostPaid?

The customers – both Jio and non-Jio – can subscribe to the JioPostPaid service starting May 15. The Jio customers need to go the website and switch to postpaid plans choosing the JioPostPaid service. They can alternatively visit Jio Store or call the customer care to switch their prepaid Jio number to postpaid.

For the customers who are not Jio subscribers already can port their mobile numbers out to Jio. They simply need to place a call to Jio or visit the company’s website to register for the postpaid connection. After that, Jio will deliver the postpaid SIM card to the customers’ doorstep with the instant eKYC activation process.