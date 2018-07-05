Jio Phone vs Jio Phone 2: Price, specs, features compared; check what’s different

Reliance announced the launch of JioPhone 2 at its 41st AGM.

Mukesh Ambani took the telecom sector by storm at the Reliance Annual General Meeting last year, when he announced JioPhone for an effective price of ‘Rs 0’. The phone, which can be purchased for a refundable amount of Rs 1500, has caused ripples amassing 215 million customers for Jio. The company claims to have sold over 25 million Jio Phones in one year. The Reliance boss took the game to the next level at the 41st AGM on Wednesday when his daughter Isha Ambani announced the launch of Jio Phone 2 which will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

Ambani targets 100 million Jio phone users in the ‘shortest possible time’. “We have more than 25 million Jio Phone users in India. We are now taking the Jio Phone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities,” said RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani at the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai.

The Jio Phone 2 registration will start on August 15 and both the phones will be available side by side. It will be a high-end model of the Jio Phone with a horizontal screen viewing experience and a full keypad, along with other features.

Here is a quick comparison between both the devices:

Jio Phone vs Jio Phone 2 prices:

The Jio Phone announced last year was priced at Rs 1500. The company said that this amount will be refunded to the customers after three years when they return the phone. The Jio Phone 2 has been priced at Rs 2,999 but the amount, in this case, will not be refunded. However, the company has introduced a new Jio Monsoon offer under which customers can replace their older Jio Phone for a new Jio Phone 2 for Rs 500.

READ | Jio Phone 2 launched: Price in India, specifications

Jio Phone vs Jio Phone 2 specs and features:

Jio Phone runs on KAI OS HTML5-based Firefox OS. It features 4g support and provides a host of connectivity options in terms of 3G, 4G, Wifi, NFC Bluetooth capabilities. The phone comes with 4GB internal storage. It is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor core SPRD 9820A/QC8905 Processor. The phone runs on 512MB of RAM and storage can be expanded to 128 GB via a microSD card. The phone comes with a 2000 mAh battery to support it’s 2.4-inch screen with QVGA display having a resolution of 240 x 320 at 167 ppi. It has a 2 megapixel rear Camera and 0.3 megapixel front Camera.

Jio Phone 2, on the other hand, comes with a QWERTY keypad along with a four-way navigation pad along with incremental specifications upgrade. It will run on the same operating system – KaiOS and features 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM. The smartphone supports SD card for expandable storage up to 128GB. The phone has a 2.4QVGA display and sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and VGA front-facing camera.

The phone supports dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The smart feature phone also supports Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp applications.

READ | Jio Phone finally supports WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube: How to get them

Apart from this, Jio also announced the launch of ‘Jio GigaFiber Service’. The fixed-line broadband service will offer ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping, immersive experiences.