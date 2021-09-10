JioPhone Rs 39, Rs 69 affordable prepaid plans discontinued; check details

In related news, Jio has announced that the JioPhone Next, its debut 4G smartphone is delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Reliance Jio in a major decision has discontinued two of its most affordable JioPhone recharge plans worth Rs 39 and Rs 69. The company has taken the decision to disband the recharge plans significantly. Both the recharge plans which were used by mostly low-budget JioPhone subscribers are no longer on the website of Reliance Jio or the mobile application of Reliance Jio. The company is likely to have taken the decision to discontinue the recharge plans as it might launch a new set of recharge plans for the subscribers in the days to come.

Discontinued Recharge plans

The plans which have been disbanded by the telecom major are Rs 39 and Rs 69 plans. The Rs 39 plan offered customers benefits like 100 MB of internet data, 100 SMS messages and unlimited voice calling to all the networks across India. The validity of the plan lasted for 14 days. On the other hand, the Rs 69 recharge plan offered its users 0.5 GB of high-speed internet data every day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day. The validity of the Rs 69 plan was the same as that provided in the Rs 39 plan-14 days.

The changes brought by Reliance Jio are not only limited to the disbanding of the two recharge plans as the company has also removed the Buy 1 Get 1 free offer from its Jio Phone plans. The Buy 1 Get 1 free offer allowed the users to avail the next recharge free of cost after they had paid for the same recharge once initially. The offer was unveiled by the company during the Covid-19 pandemic to help the economically disadvantaged sections get double the benefits in the same cost. Few months after the worst phase of Covid-19 pandemic is past us, the company has disbanded the Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer as well.

In related news, Jio has announced that the JioPhone Next, its debut 4G smartphone is delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage. The JioPhone Next was originally slated to launch on September 10 but it will now be available “in time for the Diwali festive season.”