JioPhone Next: What Airtel had to say about Jio’s first 4G smartphone set to launch on September 10

A day after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited announced the JioPhone Next, an entry-level 4G smartphone in partnership with Google, arch-rival and telecom operator Airtel formally welcomed Reliance Jio’s announcement. The company in a statement supported the initiative of bringing a low-cost smartphone. The JioPhone Next will be launched in India on September 10.

Calling the initiative ‘complementing’ to their strategy of focusing on quality customers, Airtel said that as entry-level smartphone users go up the ladder they shift their preference to the Airtel network. “Our experience has shown that as customers with entry-level devices upgrade to quality smartphones (priced over Rs 7,000) they demonstrate a strong preference for Airtel’s brand and network,” Airtel said.

Airtel even extended easy financing options to customers wanting to invest in quality smartphones. Airtel also ensured that it will continue to work with device manufacturers to make quality smartphones accessible to customers. “Airtel will strengthen the efforts of all our partners in the ecosystem,” the statement read. The company already has plans of easy finance options with bundled data for Apple iPhone buyers subscribing to Airtel network.

The JioPhone Next is said to be a fully-featured smartphone with extremely optimised Android software and cutting-edge features like smart camera with augmented reality filters, voice assistant, language translation, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and much more.