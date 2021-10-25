JioPhone Next runs ‘Pragati OS,’ Jio announces key features ahead of Diwali launch

Originally planned to launch on September 10, the JioPhone Next will become more widely available “in time for the Diwali festive season.”

Reliance Jio on Monday, October 25, released ‘Making of JioPhone Next,’ a short video film to showcase the ‘vision and idea’ behind its soon-to-launch affordable 4G smartphone. In doing so, the Mukesh Ambani-led company revealed a few key hardware specs of the JioPhone Next. One is the software which is Android-based ‘Pragati OS.’ The other revelation is a little less nuanced but confirms that Jio’s first smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm system-on-chip.

Alongside making these announcements, Jio also reiterated that the JioPhone Next is “Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians.”

Jio calls Pragati OS “a world class operating system that has been built specifically for India.” Pragati OS seems to be a customised version of Android that Jio has built with Google—the JioPhone Next is in fact being co-developed with Google and is part of the global search engine giant’s 33,737 crore investment in Jio Platforms.

Jio and Google have previously confirmed the software experience in the JioPhone Next will focus on three aspects: localisation, cameras and push for latest Android features and security updates.

The JioPhone Next is further said to bundle features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text that will seemingly work with any text on the screen including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters from Snapchat and HDR more, and more.

Originally planned to launch on September 10, the JioPhone Next will become more widely available “in time for the Diwali festive season.” The exact date of launch is yet to be announced.