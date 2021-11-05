JioPhone Next now on sale: How and where to buy Jio’s first smartphone

The JioPhone Next has been priced at Rs 6,499.

The JioPhone Next smartphone, jointly developed for the Indian market by Realiance Jio and Google, has gone on sale. The smartphone is available at retail stores across the country.

Reliance Jio has urged buyers to register their interest on the company website or via WhatsApp before heading to stores. The device is available for an upfront payment of Rs 1,999 with the rest being paid in equated monthly instalments of 18 or 24 months.

Interested buyers can register their interest in JioPhone Next on the Jio official website. The registration can also be done by sending a ‘Hi’ to 7018270182 on WhatsApp. The process requires users to share their location.

The company will then inform users about the specific retail store from where they can grab the JioPhone Next.

The JioPhone Next has been priced at Rs 6,499. However, buyers can choose the Easy EMI option where they can get their devices by paying Rs 1,999 initially (and a processing fee of Rs 501). The company said it had partnered with over 30,000 retail outlets in India to provide easy access to the device. It has also introduced paperless digital financing that extends to India’s remotest corners.

Jio is still not selling the smartphone online.

The JioPhone Next is powered by the Pragati OS, an optimised Android version tailored for Indian users. It comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with anti-fingerprint coating on the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen. The device features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The rear camera can take pictures in portrait and night modes, and also comes preloaded with custom India-augmented reality filters. Under the hood, a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, powers the device. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB.

The JioPhone Next packs a powerful 3,500mAh battery and sensors such as accelerometer and proximity sensor.