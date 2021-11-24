JioPhone Next now available for purchase from Reliance Digital website: Specs, price, everything to know

JioPhone Next comes with a powerful 3,500 mAh battery.

JioPhone Next: JioPhone Next went on sale at the beginning of this month, and since then, for better or for worse, it has been all the rage. However, in order to get the phone, till now users had to pre-register for it either via WhatsApp or using the official Jio website. Now, though, the JioPhone Next can be purchased via the Reliance Digital website, and this can be done directly without users having to pre-register. Both blue and the black colour variants of the phone are available on the website.

The lone 2GB RAM + 32 GB memory variant of the JioPhone Next is listed for Rs 6,499 on the website. For those who might not want to pay this amount upfront at once, the website is also offering EMI options, which start at Rs 305.93 a month. Not only that but users can also get bank offers for purchasing the phone, like an instant discount of up to 10% using YES Bank credit cards, and instant discount of up to 7.5% on purchasing the phone using American Express cards.

For those who might not know, JioPhone Next, pitched as an affordable phone running on Pragati OS, which is an Android version tailored for users in India. With a 13MP back camera and 8MP front camera, the phone has a 5.45-inch HD+ display. The internal storage of the phone is also expandable, and users can add up to 512 GB.

JioPhone Next comes with a powerful 3,500 mAh battery.