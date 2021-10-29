JioPhone Next 4G smartphone with Android-based Pragati OS launched in India for Rs 6,499

The phone was originally pegged to launch on September 10 but it was delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has launched the JioPhone Next, its much-awaited debut 4G smartphone, at a price of Rs 6,499. The ‘made-for-India’ phone will be more broadly available from Diwali, that is, November 4. Jio will offer a financing option under which potential buyers will be able to purchase the JioPhone Next by paying Rs 1,999 upfront and the rest of the amount via EMI over a 18-24 months period.

The JioPhone Next is co-developed by Jio and Google. The phone was originally pegged to launch on September 10 but it was delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage.

For everyone who asked what’s Next? We worked with @reliancejio to create a device that is affordable, helpful & brings a unique Android experience to millions of Indians entering the smartphone world.

“I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, in spite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the Covid pandemic,” Ambani said, adding “I heartily congratulate Sundar Pichai and his team at Google, and everyone in Jio who partnered for offering this wonderful Diwali Gift to our countrymen.”

JioPhone Next pricing and availability

Though the JioPhone Next will set you back by Rs 6,499, Jio is introducing a financing option that it says will make the entry price extremely affordable and almost equal to a feature phone price. You can get the JioPhone Next by paying Rs 1,999 and the balance amount in EMI.

The JioPhone Next will be available from November 4. To buy the phone, you’ll need to first register your interest. You can do this in three ways—by visiting your nearest JioMart Digital retailer, Jio.com/Next website, or on WhatsApp by sending ‘HI’ to 70182-70182. You’ll receive a confirmation once your unit is available. This needs to be collected in person from your JioMart retailer.

JioPhone Next specs and features

At its heart will be Pragati OS software, that’s being billed as “a world class operating system that has been built specifically for India.” It seems to be a customised version of Android that Jio has built with Google. The phone will ship with Google and Jio apps.

The software experience in the JioPhone Next will focus on three aspects: localisation, cameras and push for latest Android features and security updates. It will bundle features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text that will seemingly work with any text on the screen including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters from Snapchat and HDR, and more.

Speaking of hardware, the phone will come with a 5.45-inch 720p display. This will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with antifingerprint coating. Under the hood, it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 system-on-chip paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage—this will be expandable by another 512GB.

The dual-SIM phone will come with an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, 3,500mAh battery with micro-USB charging, Bluetooth 4.1 and 3.5mm audio jack.

The JioPhone Next will be manufactured at Jio’s Neolync facility in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur.