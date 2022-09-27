JioPhone 5G price in India tipped ahead of Reliance Jio 5G rollout: Details inside

Reliance Jio at its AGM 2022 announced its partnership with Google to develop an ultra-affordable 5G smartphone. While there have been multiple rumour reports in the past suggesting what this phone could look like or what features it could pack inside, a new research report from Counterpoint has now hinted at the pricing of the phone. It suggests that the phone could cost between Rs 8000 and Rs 12000 to its buyers.

JioPhone 5G is rumoured to launch in August 2023. It will most-likely be an entry-level smartphone with specs a tad better than what we see in JioPhone Next. There was a PTI report sometime back that suggested the phone could cost around Rs 5000 with price gradually decreasing to up to Rs 2500 once the company starts to scale up the sales. With company being secretive about the device, it remains unknown of what exactly could be the price of JioPhone 5G which is why we recommend you to take any unofficial information related to the JioPhone 5G pricing with a pinch of salt.

JioPhone 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1,600 x 720 pixel of resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to draw its power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor coupled with an Adreno 619 GPU. The phone could be supported by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage.

On the camera front, JioPhone 5G could come with dual rear camera system including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. It may come with an 8MP lens for selfies. The phone could further have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is common in budget phones these days. The phone may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support via USB Type-C port. Reportedly, JioPhone 5G could run the same Pragati OS seen in the Jio Phone Next.