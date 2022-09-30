JioPhone 5G codenamed as Ganga, to come with 6.5-inch display and 5000mAh battery: Fresh leaks

Joining the wave of 5G that is coming soon to India, Jio announced to develop a 5G-ready smartphone that will complement Jio’s 5G network as and when it rolls out in the country. The oil and data company at its 45th AGM announced that it is collaborating with Google to develop this smartphone and did not reveal much about the phone except that it will be ultra-affordable device. But rumours have kept the JioPhone 5G in news since then and this time in a latest leak we get to know the specs of the phone.

According to a leaked firmware report accessed first by 91mobiles, Jio’s upcoming phone is codenamed as ‘Ganga’, carries a model number LS1654QB5, and will be launched in partnership with LYF. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will most likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of storage. Like most of the smartphones coming today, the JioPhone 5G could come with dual cameras on the back including a 13MP main lens and 2MP secondary lens. It is anticipated to come with an 8MP front camera. The phone is said to run Android 12. The connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, and Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor.

The fresh specs leaks are in agreement to a previous Android Central report that came earlier this year and claimed that the JioPhone 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It said the smartphone will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The report further claimed that the phone could have a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The upcoming JioPhone 5G is expected to come under Rs 12,000. A recent published report from Counterpoint Research states that the phone could cost between Rs 8000 and Rs12,000. This is an increase from the previous speculations that hinted the price to be under RS 10,000.

