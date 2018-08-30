JioPhone 2 sale today at jio.com: 5 things to know before you book one

JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY Keypad that has 4-way navigation key.

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale: The much-awaited flash sale of Reliance ambitious 4G feature phone – JioPhone 2 will begin at 12 PM on August 30. The successor to its JioPhone, the JioPhone 2 comes with minor additions and Reliance hopes that it achieves the similar kind of success. Last year, Reliance claimed that it had sold about 25 million units of JioPhone in less than a year. The JioPhone 2 will be up for grabs on August 30 on Jio’s official website – Jio.com. The sale is a flash sale and is expected to end in a few minutes. The first flash sale of the phone had also lasted for few minutes on August 16.

A lot of buyers were left heartbroken during the first flash sale, as they reached the ‘Add to cart’ stage but failed to buy the phone as the website said – ‘Page under maintenance’ which was an indication for the product going out of stock.

READ | Jio Phone 2 flash sale today on jio.com: Price in India, offers, and everything you get

In case you are planning to buy JioPhone 2 during August 30 flash sale, here are 5 things to know –

1. JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY Keypad that has 4-way navigation key. The design will remind you of the Blackberry days and makes it look better than other feature phones.

2. The phone will support YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook – a feature that has been extended by Reliance to JioPhone as well.

3. JioPhone 2 comes with Dual SIM card slots. This allows users to make most of the data benefit offered by Reliance Jio by switching data preference to the other SIM when they run out of data on the first one.

4. The phone boasts of 4G VoLTE and will provide users the benefit of HD quality voice calls over the Reliance Jio LTE network. The phone has VoWiFi support too that enables users to make voice calls over the Wi-Fi network.

5. The phone is backed by a 2000mAh battery. The company claims that it can deliver a standby time of up to 360 hours on single charge.

The JioPhone 2 features a 2.4-inch screen with 320 x 240 pixels QVGA resolution. The phone has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. It sports a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP VGA camera on the front. Connectivity support on the phone includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 Low Energy, NFC, 4G VoLTE, and VoWIFI. It runs KaiOS operating system out-of-the-box.