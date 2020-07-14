JioMeet, Zoom effect: Airtel gearing to launch BlueJeans video conferencing service for enterprises in partnership with Verizon

BlueJeans is Airtel ’s answer to JioMeet and Zoom (Image: BlueJeans)

As Reliance Jio launched its JioMeet to compete with Zoom and Google meet, how could Airtel shy away from a proper showdown? Now, Airtel too has joined the bandwagon of launching an app for office meetings and group video interactions and has launched the Airtel BlueJeans in collaboration with Verizon-owned BlueJeans. Or rather, it will launch the service later today.

BlueJeans is Airtel’s answer to JioMeet and Zoom and as per the details listed on the telco’s website (first spotted by OnlyTech), it will only be available for enterprise customers to begin with. The service is likely to be made available via a free trial initially.

Airtel BlueJeans will initially be provided with a free trial offer, and it is said the service will be enabled within 24 hours. Customers will register by uploading their information on the Airtel website, and the trial will be enabled within 24 hours of registration, as per the listing. Notably, you can also get BlueJeans subscription directly from the service, without going via Airtel, but a few features that Airtel is bundling would be lacking.

In addition to features such as real-time meetings analytics and live meeting controls, Airtel BlueJeans is known to come with enterprise-grade security. Also, users can get dial-in options starting at 50 paise per call, as OnlyTech has spotted. In addition, there is an integration of Airtel Audio Bridge to support India and the international dial on a pay-per-use basis.

It also has Airtel Audio Bridge which offers local Indian / international dial-in facilities on an unlimited or pay-per-use basis. All calls are encrypted in Airtel BlueJeans, using AES-256 GCM encryption. It also supports meetings with two-step authentication. Airtel claims customer data for BlueJeans is to be processed in India.

It also offers one-touch scheduling, attending, and organizing meetings. The Airtel BlueJeans ‘Smart Meetings’ app will capture the most relevant discussion points, allocate action items, and even include highlight reels.