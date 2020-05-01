JioMeet: Jio to launch its own video conference platform to compete with Zoom, Google Meet

JioMeet will be available to users across all platforms.

As the utility of video conferencing platforms have skyrocketed during the last few months, platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have become increasingly popular. Now, to compete with these apps, Reliance Jio has decided to enter the market with its own video conferencing app JioMeet. The soon-to-launch Jio video conferencing platform was announced by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday post the announcement of its financial results of the fourth quarter.

Though, JioMeet has been around for sometime on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, which means the app has been available for Android and iOS devices, it seems it was in beta all this time. It is expected to commence “commercial” operation in the coming days and will be offered under the banner of Jio Platforms.

JioMeet will be available to users across all platforms – Android and iOS for phones and Windows as well as MacOS for desktops and laptops. There will also be a plugin available separately for the video conferencing solution on Outlook, while the platform will also be accessible through Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Jio’s video conferencing platform will also offer HD quality during the video conference across all devices, similar to Zoom. And just like Zoom, JioMeet will also allow users to video call with up to 100 participants. They’ll be able to video call with their email ID and password (as host) or join conferences as guests.

It must be noted that even though JioMeet has been available on the Google Play and Apple’s App Store earlier, Jio seems to have pulled the apps from the two app stores for now. A dedicated website for JioMeet [jiomeet.jio.com] is also active, but it only thanks the users for the interest they have shown in the video conferencing solution.

Earlier, Jio had launched a JioChat app and brought out a Jio Group Talk app also to bring voice call and video call for groups. RIL has so far not announced any prospective roll out timeline for JioMeet.