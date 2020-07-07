JioMeet impact! Airtel plans to launch platform for videoconferencing

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to tools linked with work from home (WFH) such as videoconferencing, etc.

After Reliance Jio entered the video conferencing space with JioMeet, Bharti Airtel is also planning to launch its platform soon, which will work across mobile and desktops. According to sources privy to the details, the product will be more differentiated from existing offerings like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangout. “Airtel is focusing on high levels of security as the USP of the product given the growing debate around cyber security as people work from home. The tool will work across mobile and desktops and will use the latest AES 256 encryption and multiple layers of authentication,” said a person associated with the development.

One of the key benefits with Airtel will be data localisation, said another person. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to tools linked with work from home (WFH) such as videoconferencing, etc. According to ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), the outbreak has led to the unprecedented enforcement of lockdown throughout the country.

The concept of WFH, which was till now mostly synonymous with IT industry, has become a household term. With organisations having asked employees to WFH, videoconferencing has become an integral part of daily life. The government also came out with a challenge to promote local video conferencing apps. Last week, Reliance Jio launched JioMeet, which has various features like support for up to 100 simultaneous users, scheduled meetings, screen sharing and more.