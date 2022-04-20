JioFiber postpaid entertainment plans with free installation, free set top box and free router compared: All the details

Reliance Jio is revamping its JioFiber postpaid portfolio with an “entertainment” twist giving potential customers a chance to access high-speed broadband internet and subscribe to a bunch of content streaming apps for a little extra amount. The real kicker, though, is that Jio will offer free installation down to the hardware involved which includes both a router as well as a free “smart” set top box. Existing users, who for some reason don’t have a Jio set top box, can simply request the telco to get it delivered to them, again at no extra charge. This is obviously for those who’re looking to switch to one of its new “entertainment bonanza” plans. The plans are going live starting from April 22, Jio has announced.

JioFiber postpaid entertainment plans: Everything to know

Now, there are a total of six postpaid plans but the starting two are particularly interesting owing to their “entry-level” nature. These are the Rs 399 and Rs 699 plans. Jio is offering two separate tiers of entertainment top-ups with these two plans. One which is simply called Entertainment, bundles six popular OTT apps with unlimited internet (at up to 30Mbps speed) for Rs 100 more. This means your sum-total will become Rs 499 in the case of the Rs 399 plan. The other option, which is called Entertainment Plus, adds eight more OTT apps (for a total of 14), for Rs 200 more. This means, you’ll pay Rs 599 if you pick the Rs 399 plan. The same deal applies to the Rs 699 plan as well.

The full list of OTT apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema.

The plans above Rs 699 offer a little more premium in that you get access to free Netflix and Amazon Prime without paying any extra. These are Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, and Rs 3,999, respectively.

Here is how the JioFiber postpaid entertainment plans compare against each other: