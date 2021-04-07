JioFiber offers 30 day, 15 day extra validity on annual, 6 months subscription

In addition to the current offer available for the customers who buy half yearly or annual internet plans, the Reliance owned JioFiber is not providing any other special offer either on the quarterly recharge plans or the monthly ones.

Broadband internet provider JioFiber has come up with a new attractive offer under which customers will be provided with extra validity over and above what their current internet plans offer. As part of the plan to consolidate its hold over the existing customers and add new ones, the company has decided to offer 30 days extra validity and 15 days extra validity on its annual and 6-months internet plan respectively.

The annual plan offered by JioFiber starts from INRs 4788(excluding tax) and comes with a validity of 365 days. However after the new offer comes into force, the customers will get the total validity of 395 days. Similarly, the customers who buy six months plan internet plans will similarly be provided with an additional validity of 15 days, as per the offer announced by the company.

Customers should also take note that the offer is also applicable for customers who purchase their regular monthly plan together for either 6 months or a year. For example, even if a customer goes on to purchase her Rs 399 plan for the coming 12 months in one go, then the customer will be provided with the internet services for a total of 13 months. The internet monthly recharge plans on which the newly offered plan is active include Rs 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs 8,4999 monthly plans.

In addition to the current offer available for the customers who buy half yearly or annual internet plans, the Reliance owned JioFiber is not providing any other special offer either on the quarterly recharge plans or the monthly ones.