JioDown starts trending on Twitter as multiple users report issues with Jio 4G network

Jio connections were reported down by several users today

Jio services are seemingly down for multiple users in some circles. This comes just a day after Facebook suffered its ‘worst’ global outage ever, with its entire suit of products including WhatsApp and Instagram going offline for nearly six hours straight.

JioDown hashtag started trending on Twitter earlier today after multiple users took to the micro-blogging website to report connectivity issues with the Jio 4G network. For quick context, Jio is 4G-only which means that it does not offer any 2G and 3G services.

Issues with Jio network don’t seem to be impacting every user. These seem to be spread out in certain circles but the number is growing. Almost 4,000 users have reported that their Jio connection was down on internet outage tracker website Downdetector.

The issue was first reported at 9.30 am on Wednesday morning, and started to peak in about an hour.

The numerous complaints indicate that there might be a real issue with connectivity, as most users face call drops and fail to connect. Downdetector’s map of reports suggest the outage is not limited to one area but all over the country woth complaints clustered around Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Raipur.

Netizens also took to Twitter with the hashtag `JioDown’ trending today – and many users also quoting Reliance Jio’s tweet about the Facebook outage, where Jio had tweeted that “it’s not the Internet”.