JioBook now available for everyone: Price, specs and other details

Reliance Jio’s maiden laptop—JioBook- which was until now available for only government officials, is now available for all. Contrary to other announcements of Jio, JioBook was launched by the company quietly earlier this month at India Mobile Congress (IMC). Few days later, it was seen listed on a Government e-Marketplace, exclusively available for just the government employees.

The company has now finally made it available for all. The device is now listed on the Reliance Digital website at Rs 15,799. It can be bought at a reduced price by applying various bank offers and discounts. The MRP of the device is given Rs 35,605 but it is struck. The laptop is listed at an offer price of Rs 15,818 which is again struck showing that it is available for Rs 15,799 as its deal price. There is up to 10 per cent instant discount for Axis Bank and Kotak Bank credit and debit card holders. Yes Bank credit card holders also get a 10 per cent discount.

Jio calls JioBook “education companion” and reveals that the laptop is eligible for return within 7 days of delivery if at all it is found damaged. The company further advertises the laptop as “Compact. Smart. Powerful”.

JioBook is an entry-level laptop suitable for those who have basic requirements like reading and writing on laptop and are looking for a device at an affordable pricing. The new laptop features a 11.6-inch HD display and is fitted with passive cooling technology to prevent the system from overheating. The laptop has been developed in partnership with Microsoft and runs on JioOS operating system.

The laptop follows a traditional design pattern with broad bezels on sides. There is a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calls. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. The device comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage which is expandable by up to 128GB.

JioBook depends on a 5,000mAh battery which company claims can run up to 8 hours on single charge. Just like the JioPhone, the Jio laptop comes with an embedded Jio SIM card offering Jio 4G LTE connectivity.