JioBook: Jio’s first laptop is here; costs under Rs 20,000 and powered by JioOS but not everyone can buy it yet

Reliance Jio has launched its first laptop, JioBook, in India albeit rather quietly so unlike its usual proceedings. The laptop is apparently being shown off at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022 event but it’s already on sale. Not everybody can buy it yet, though.

Billed as being “compact, smart, and powerful”, the made in India JioBook is now on sale on Government e-Marketplace (GeM), a portal dedicated specifically for government employees. The laptop is listed under the Netbook category and available for Rs 19,500 at the time of writing. We’re assuming, there is some kind of subsidy being offered here, as the sticker (MRP) price of the laptop is mentioned Rs 35,605. Every buyer will be eligible to purchase one unit. Also, it appears, deliveries are limited to Maharashtra at this point.

The JioBook, as per the listing, has a Qualcomm chip and runs JioOS software.

JioBook listing on Government e-Marketplace.

Here’s a quick rundown of the specs:

–ABS Plastic chassis with metallic hinges

–11.6-inch HD (1366×768) TN panel display with antiglare finish, non-touch

–Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip

–2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage

–1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 (Gen 1), 1x HDMI port, audio jack

–SD card slot available

— Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G support

–Bluetooth 5.0

–Dual speakers, dual microphones

— Spill resistant keyboard, no backlighting

— Touchpad with multi-touch gestures enabled

–No TPM security

— 55.1 – 60 AH battery with 6.1 to 8 hours of claimed battery life

–HD webcam

Now, it isn’t immediately clear if Jio will sell the same version of the laptop for commercial use or if it is prepping another model, possibly with different specs, for end-users. There are reports that eventually it could launch a 5G laptop, too, but we’ll see.

