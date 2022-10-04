JioBook affordable laptop launched in India with Qualcomm chip, JioOS: Check price, specs, features, and more

Reliance Jio has secretly launched its affordable laptop JioBook- a day after Reuters reported that Jio was working on one of the cheapest laptops in India. However, unlike its previous launches, JioBook has debuted without any pomp and show.

Following its showcase at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022), the company has now listed the new laptop on a Government e-Marketplace, a website dedicated for government employees. This means that only the government officials will be able to buy it for now.

Here is a quick rundown of price, specs, features and other details about this new device from Jio:

JioBook specs: JioBook sports a 11.6-inch HD (1366×768) TN panel display with antiglare finish and non-touch feature. The laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. JioBook sticks with a conventional design. It is built out of ABS Plastic chassis with metallic hinges to hold the two sections together. The keyboard is basic looking with no backlighting or fancy polished keys. However, it is spill resistant. The touchpad is multi0-gestures enabled.

The laptop comes with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. The connectivity options include 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 (Gen 1), 1x HDMI port, audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4G support. It is also equipped with an SD card slot. The laptop has dual microphones and dual speakers. There’s also an HD camera for video calls and recording. JioBook is backed by a 55.1 – 60 AH battery which the company claims can run up to 6.1 to 8 hours upon single time charge.

JioBook features: JioBook ships with Jio’s own pre-installed apps, a Microsoft Ad browser, and supports Jio Cloud PC. It runs the JioOS software.

JioBook price: JioBook is currently listed at Rs 19,500. But it seems like the company is giving it under some offer here as the original price of the device is mentioned Rs 35,605. Each buyer is eligible to buy one laptop.

JioBook availability: JioBook is currently available only in Maharashtra region and only for select buyers. The general availability can be expected in the coming few weeks.

ALSO READ | JioBook: Jio’s first laptop is here; costs under Rs 20,000 and powered by JioOS but not everyone can buy it yet