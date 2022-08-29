JioAirFibre announced to deliver ‘true 5G’ in homes, ultra-affordable 5G Jio smartphones incoming

Jio, at its 45th Annual General Meeting today, announced JioAirFibre, an innovative gateway solution, designed to deliver its “true 5G” services in homes and offices wirelessly. The device will complement Jio 5G services when they are officially rolled out by end of October.

Jio is simultaneously working on “ultra-affordable” 5G-ready smartphones with Google, Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani has further announced. The company has also partnered with Qualcomm to build 5G solutions in India which it plans to launch globally.

JioAirFibre is said to be a single-device solution capable of relaying fibre-like Gigabit-speed internet over the air without any wires to users. Like its other hardware, JioAirFibre, too, is being developed indigenously.

“With the simplicity of JioAirFibre, hundreds of millions of homes and offices can be connected to ultra-high-speed broadband in a very short period,” Ambani said during this keynote address, adding “with it, India can rank among the Top-10 nations, even for fixed broadband.”

Jio is gearing to roll out its 5G services in India across key metropolitan cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata by Diwali, aka end of October, 2022. Pan-India coverage is expected to be rolled-out by December 2023.

The company will offer stand-alone 5G services with zero dependency on 4G network, or “true 5G”, as Ambani called it during his address.

“Jio has indigenously developed an end-to-end 5G stack, which is fully cloud native, software defined, digitally managed with support for even advanced features like Quantum Security,” Ambani said, adding the network will have sufficient capacity “to serve hundreds of millions of users right from day one.”