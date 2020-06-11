Jio working on its own single sign-in system called Jio SecureID, claims it can’t be hacked

Once users download Jio secureID app, they have to select their phone number and create a JioID account.

Reliance Jio is working on a SecureID sign-in system to revv up its digital business. Just like any Apple or Google ID login Jio will soon have its own sign-in system. The new addition is currently under beta-testing and is only available for Reliance employees as of now. The new system has been implemented on Reliance Group Employee Self Service “ESS” portal. The company said that it is using a high-security patented technology which does not store passwords or PINs anywhere.

According to the company, it is unlikely to hack this system. Two kinds of PINs can be used- four digit PIN and six digit PIN. It is to note that six digit PINs are for authentication of high value transactions. The beta-testing is being done for iOS and Android interface.

How does it work?

Once users download it, they have to select their phone number and create a JioID account. In order to make a JioID account, one does not need to be a Jio user. It can be availed by users having any mobile network. After the number is registered on the Jio SecureID application, it will be verified through an OTP. Unlike other sign-in systems, users will have to scan and submit front and back of their Aadhaar card which is expected to help create unique ID login. After this is done, a 20-second video will be taken by reading a message displayed on the screen. This will ensure that a single user does not have multiple accounts with Jio Secure ID.

It is to note that according to privacy policy in place, the personal information that has been taken from Jio SecureID might be shared with an external organisation or a third party. With Jio enhancing its digital presence with JioMart, JioSaavn and JioMeet, a secureID account can be used and is likely to get an integration soon.