Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: This is how much you need to pay for 3 GB data per day

Majority of the telecom magnates in the country offer huge data to the users.

Big telecom companies are now offering huge data benefits for the internet hungry population of India. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are already at loggerheads to provide huge data benefits for the consumer. Other telcos such as Vodafone and Idea Cellular also have prepaid packs that offer huge data benefits as well. However, it is the consumer who is getting the most benefits from the telecom price war. While we speak of this, there are telecoms who are offering huge data benefits up to 3GB of internet data every day. Let’s see which telecom company offers the maximum data benefits.

Reliance Jio 3GB/Day Prepaid Pack

With Reliance Jio, you will have to shell out Rs 299 to get the massive 3GB internet data every day. The offer from Reliance Jio is for a validity of 28 days only that means 84 GB of data is on offer from Reliance Jio as well. With this offer, you will get unlimited voice calls. You will get 100 SMS every day as well. Along with the calling and data benefits, you will get a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps as well.

Airtel 3GB/Day Prepaid Pack

Airtel recently launched the Rs 249 prepaid pack that offers huge 2GB data per day, however, the telecom major made changes in the Rs 349 prepaid pack as well. Now, with a recharge of Rs 349, you will get 3GB internet data every day. The prepaid pack has a validity of 28 days only. That means the total data on offer from Airtel is a whopping 84 GB of data. Along with the internet data benefits, you will get unlimited local/STD/roaming calls as well as 100 SMS every day. Airtel has stepped up its game in competition with Reliance Jio.

Vodafone 3GB/Day Prepaid Pack

As of now, Vodafone doesn’t have prepaid pack that offers 3GB data per day. However, the telecom major has other prepaid packs that offer 2.5 GB and 3.5 GB of data. For Rs 249, you will get unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls within India and you will get additional 2.5 GB 4G/3G internet data every day. The validity of the pack is 28 days as well. Vodafone offers 3.5 GB of 4G/3G internet data for 28 days at Rs 549.

Idea 3GB/Day Prepaid Pack

Just like Vodafone, Idea Cellular doesn’t have a prepaid pack that gives huge data benefits of 3 GB of internet data every day. As per their official website, the maximum data that is provided by Idea in a prepaid pack is 2 GB per day. For Rs 357, you will get 2 GB of internet data, unlimited local/national/roaming calls as well as 100 SMS every day.