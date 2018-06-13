Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: 3GB daily data recharge plans compared with detailed offers

The tariff recharge space – both prepaid and postpaid – has been tremendously inundated with different packs

Jio Double Dhamaka offer, which was introduced yesterday, June 12, is a fresh attempt by Jio to fuel the fire in the telecom sector to keep the incumbents Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, and BSNL at bay. This offer entitles the Jio customers with additional data for free along with a discount of up to Rs 100 on all the prepaid recharge packs. The company explicitly compared its new offer with what Airtel is providing at same price points. Moreover, while Jio and Airtel are in a neck and neck contest, other players such as Vodafone, Idea, and BSNL are competently vying for the best position.

The tariff recharge space – both prepaid and postpaid – has been tremendously inundated with different packs. While these companies keep releasing new packs every alternate day, they also don’t forget to refresh the existing recharge packs to offer a lot more than the one another. To ease out the convoluted decision-making for the best packs, we have put the recharge packs that provide 3GB daily data and calling – with and without offers – from all the telcos to find out what suits you best.

Jio 3GB pack

With the Jio Double Dhamaka offer, the company has added more data to the regular recharge packs. Jio normally offers 3GB data per day with the Rs 299 prepaid recharge pack that is valid for 28 days and offers unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. The customers also get a free subscription to Jio apps.

Now coming to the offer, the customers who make a fresh recharge between June 12 and June 30 will get 1.5GB additionally over what they will get under the subscribed pack. If the customers purchase the Rs 299 pack with this offer, they will get 4.5GB per day, instead of 3GB, along with a discount of 20 per cent, which brings down the price of the recharge pack to around Rs 239.

If 4.5GB data is too much for the customers, they can get 3GB data per day by subscribing to the Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, and Rs 449 recharge packs. The Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack gives 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, however, under the offer, the customers will get 3GB after adding the extra 1.5GB data. Moreover, Jio is giving 20 per cent discount, which again, brings the cost of this pack to Rs 120. So, the customers get 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days at Rs 120.

Similarly, the Rs 349 prepaid recharge will give 1.5GB+1.5GB data per day for 70 days. In line with the Jio Double Dhamaka offer, there will be a discount of Rs 100 on all the recharge values above Rs 300. While Rs 50 will be discounted while buying the recharge pack via MyJio app, the remaining Rs 50 will be added to the customers’ PhonePe account. This brings down the cost of this pack to Rs 249 – Rs 50 less than the original 3GB per day pack of Rs 299.

The Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge pack gives 1.5GB per day for 84 days. Under the offer, you pay Rs 299 for 3GB data per day for 84 days. And the Jio Rs 449 prepaid recharge pack, which is valid for 91 days, will be available to the customers at Rs 349 with 3GB data per day. The unlimited calling and SMS benefits will be unaffected.

Airtel 3GB pack

Airtel recently upped the ante to offer more data to retain its customers. Airtel currently offers 3GB data per day with its Rs 349 prepaid recharge pack. The Airtel Rs 349 earlier used to offer relatively less data – which kept getting revised periodically by Airtel before settling down on 3GB data per day. The customers also get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for the validity of 28 days at Rs 399.

For the customers who want more validity, there is a Rs 558 prepaid recharge pack that offers 3GB data per day for a validity of 82 days. There are calling and SMS benefits bundled with this pack.

Airtel, much like Jio, has bundled complimentary Airtel TV services to the customers who buy any of the daily-recurring recharge packs.

Vodafone 3GB pack

Vodafone has not been behind when it comes to counter these offers by the rivals Jio, Airtel, and others. Vodafone has an impending merger with the Aditya Birla Group-owned Idea Cellular later this year, however, this has not stopped the telco from doling out more data offers to the customers.

Vodafone offers 3GB data per day at Rs 349 for a validity of 28 days. This pack comes with a validity of 28 days and also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day to the customers. There is another prepaid recharge pack worth Rs 569 that gives 3GB data per day to the customers. This pack is valid for 84 days. The customers get the same calling and SMS benefits, in addition to free live TV subscription on Vodafone Play app.

Idea 3GB pack

Idea Cellular has also kept adding fuel to the fire with the launch of data and calling packs occasionally. Much like Airtel and Vodafone, Idea also offers 3GB data per day at Rs 349. This pack is valid for 28 days and gives the customers unlimited calling and SMS benefits as well.

The customers get a free subscription to Idea TV app as well as its Games Club app where games can be downloaded for free.