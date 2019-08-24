Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Know offers on broadband and fibre plans under Rs 1,000

And it is not just telecom companies who are doing this, DTH service Tata Sky too made an announcement this week offering free additional months of usage to its subscribers.

With JioFibre set to be launched on September 05, 2019, telecom players are revising their plans in a bid to maintain their share in the industry and hence increase their revenue despite continually losing their subscribers to the Reliance juggernaut.

And it is not just telecom companies who are doing this, DTH service Tata Sky too made an announcement this week offering free additional months of usage to its subscribers. However, the offer will only be valid only for those who have the annual payment plans. Subscribers must note that the latest offer by DTH has only been made available in a few select cities whereas the extra validity is only valid on unlimited plans. Besides this, other cities too will get extra validity on fixed data plans.

Meanwhile, BSNL announced on Friday that the annual broadband plans which are set over Rs 399 will now bundle Amazon Prime membership which is worth Rs 999 for free, Telecom Talk reported. Previously, the State-run telco had offered Amazon Prime subscription for free with broadband plans priced over Rs 499, however now, the internet service provider has added the Rs 399 affordable broadband plan in the mix too.

However, the big players still remain Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. In view of the latest offers, companies have launched long term plans on broadband fibre.

Airtel V-Fibre plans

Airtel V-Fiber Broadband plans now include additional data on three of its plans in India, Telecom Talk reported. The Airtel Basic Plan which is available for Rs 799 comes with additional 200GB data over the 100GB prescribed data, as part of the latest additional data offer. However, the 200GB additional data is valid for six months only. The Airtel 799 plan offers speed of up to 40Mbps, unlimited local and STD calls, Airtel Thanks benefit including the Airtel TV premium subscription. The other plans which offer additional data include Airtel Entertainment plan which comes at Rs. 1,099, and Airtel Premium plan which is priced at Rs 1,599.

Reliance JioFiber plans under Rs 1,000

The JioFiber which is all set to roll out on September 05, 2019 has tariff plans which start from Rs 700 per month to Rs 10,000 per month. The Rs 700 pack offers free voice calls for life from landlines, 100 mbps minimum broadband speed.

Vodafone broadband plan under 1,000

You Broadband, which is the subsidiary of Vodafone, offers multiple subscription validity options to customers.However, they depend on circle to circle. For instance, in Mumbai, it is offering 16 Mbps unlimited data plan for Rs 814 while in Bangalore, You Broadband is only offering 50 Mbps and 60 Mbps unlimited data plan. And now, the Vodafone-owned Broadband with 30-days validity unlimited data broadband plan with 100 Mbps speed retails at Rs 944.

BSNL broadband plan under 1,000

The state-owned internet telecom has two plans under Rs 1000 which include Rs 795 and Rs 900 which both offers upto 2 Mbps till 8 GB, 512 Kbps beyond 8 GB.