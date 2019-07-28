Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Top prepaid plans under Rs 200

Reliance Jio recently pipped Vodafone Idea to become the largest telecom provider in the country

Reliance Jio’s success as a telecom company has shaken up the country’s telecom landscape. As the war over who is offering the cheapest tariffs continues, big telecom players are going all out to woo customers. Airtel and Vodafone continue to offer plans to outdo Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio recently pipped Vodafone Idea to become the largest telecom provider in the country within 3 years of its inception.

Jio’s customer base currently stands at 331.3 million, toppling Vodafone Idea which had a user base of 320 million in June 2019, as per the company’s statement on July 26. Earlier in May, Jio had overthrown Bharti Airtel to take the second spot among mobile service providers with 322.9 million subscribers, as per Trai data.

While the telecom battle continues, it is the customers who can make the most of it. Let us take a look at best prepaid plans on offer under Rs 200.

Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plan

Vodafone has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 199 in the offering which provides users 4G data worth 1.5 GB per day. The Rs 199 plan is valid for a duration of 28 days and also provides 100 local and national SMS daily. Moreover, STD and national roaming benefits, unlimited local and subscription to streaming content through Vodafone Play app is also on offer.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel is offering Rs 199 prepaid plan with 1.5GB data daily for 28 days. The prepaid plan comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily. Similar to its Rs 249 prepaid plan, Airtel subscribers also benefit from a free four-week subscription on Shaw Academy and access to Airtel TV Premium, Wynk Music, Norton Security along with 100 percent cashback on recharges for two years.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom offers Rs 198 prepaid plan with 2GB data daily for 28 days. The Rs 198 prepaid plan by Jio also comes with unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS daily and free subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 149 prepaid plan that comes with 1.5GB data daily with a validity of 28 days. The Rs 149 prepaid plan provides users high-speed internet up to 1.5GB daily which later drops to 64kbps upon exhaustion of the given quota. In addition, users get unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily and complimentary subscription to Jio applications. In terms of data benefits, the plan is similar to Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan.