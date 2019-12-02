Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: New December 2019 plans that you should know – Check details

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea have launched revised pricing for their prepaid tariffs

Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced steep tariff hike of up to 50 per cent over the weekend, sending shockwaves all over. The new recharge plans, which will come into effect from December 3, are expected to provide much-awaited relief to the telcos dealing with massive losses and declining average revenue per user (ARPU). Come December 6, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will also join the bandwagon and raise mobile services rates by up to 40 per cent. Vodafone Idea and Airtel have revised its line of recharge packs with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP), indicating the Jio-pioneered Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) regime is here to stay in the telecom industry.

While the prices of most prepaid recharge plans have gone up, the data benefits of daily data packs remain almost similar. Here’s a look at the new prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio:

Airtel new prepaid recharge plans

Bharti Airtel has now revised ‘unlimited calling’ plans with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). This essentially means that the users will be charged at 6 paise per minute once they exceed the number of Airtel to other networks calling minutes. Airtel has not specified the exact FUP limit for each plan like Vodafone.

Airtel new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 19, Rs 49 and Rs 79:

Rs 19 plan: Airtel has not increased the tariff in Rs 19 recharge plan and it continues to offer unlimited calling and 150MB data with a new benefit of 100 SMS to the users. This plan is valid for 2 days.

Rs 49 plan: The rate of old Rs 35 plan has now been upgraded to Rs 49 plan now. The new Rs 49 recharge plan offers talk time worth Rs 38.52 instead of Rs 26.66 and 100MB data with 28 days validity.

Rs 79 plan: Airtel has revamped the Rs 65 plan and it now costs Rs 79. Airtel’s Rs 79 recharge plan offers Rs 63.95 talk time along with 200MB data with 28 days validity.

Airtel new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 148, Rs 248 and Rs 298:

Rs 148 plan: Airtel has increased the price of Rs 129 plan to Rs 148 now. It comes with unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2GB data benefits with 28 days validity.

Rs 248 plan: Airtel has done away with Rs 169 and Rs 199 recharge plans. The telco has introduced single Rs 248 plan. It offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days.

Rs 298 plan: Airtel Rs 249 plan has been revised to Rs 298. The plan continues to offer similar benefits as earlier which includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2GB per day and Airtel Thanks benefits for 28 days.

Airtel new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 598 plan and Rs 698:

The biggest difference in price hike can be seen in plans which come with a longer validity of 82 days or more. Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid plan and Rs 499 prepaid plan with 82 days validity will now cost Rs 598 and Rs 698 respectively but with 84 days validity. Both the plans continue to offer unlimited calling with FUP limits, 100 SMS per day. While the Rs 598 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, Rs 698 prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data along with the Airtel Xstream Premium and other benefits we’ve seen on these plans.

Airtel new prepaid plans of Rs 1498 and Rs 2398:

Rs 1498 plan: Airtel Rs 998 plan, which used to be the most preferred choice of 2G subscribers, is now more expensive and costs Rs 1498. Airtel new prepaid plan of Rs 1498 offers unlimited calling, 3600 SMS, and 24GB data for 365 days along with Airtel Thanks benefits.

Rs 2398 plan: Airtel’s popular annual Rs 1699 plan has been revised to cost Rs 2398 with similar benefits. The telco offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5 GB data per day under this plan.

Vodafone Idea new prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone Idea was the first telco to announce new plans for its prepaid mobile services. Vodafone Idea’s new prepaid plans have been revised and introduced with FUP for ‘off-net’ calls. The telco has specified that calls from Vodafone to Vodafone and Vodafone to Idea and vice versa are considered as on-net and will be unlimited and free. However, if the user exceeds calls made to non-Vodafone or Idea network after the free usage mentioned in the plan, these will be charged at 6 paise per min.

Vodafone Idea new recharge plans of Rs 49 and Rs 79:

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 49 plan has replaced the erstwhile Rs 35 recharge plan and will come with Rs 38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff and 28 days validity. The 79 prepaid recharge will come with Rs 64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff and 28 days validity.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited recharge plans of Rs 149, Rs 249 and Rs 299:

Rs 149 plan: Vodafone Idea Rs 149 plan has been revised to additional benefits such as unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of monthly data, and 300 SMS for 28 days.

Rs 249 plan: Vodafone Idea has revised the price of Rs 198 recharge plan and it now comes with a price tag of Rs 249. This plan offers unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and comes with 28 days validity.

Rs 299 plan: The Rs 299 prepaid plan will offer 2GB daily data, unlimited voice with FUP fixed at 1000 mins for off-net calls, 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Rs 399 plan: Vodafone Idea’s Rs 399 plan has now been revised to offer 3GB daily data with unlimited voice with FUP fixed at 1000 mins for off-net calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity of Rs 399 plan now offers more data at 3GB per day, but the validity of the plan has been reduced to 28 days from 84 days earlier.

Rs 379 plan: The Rs 379 prepaid plan with 84-day validity comes with unlimited voice with FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls. The plan offers a total of 6GB data along with 1000 SMS.

Rs 599 plan: Vodafone Idea’s popular Rs 458 prepaid plan has now been revamped to offer similar benefits and will now come at Rs 599. The plan comes with 84 days validity and costs Rs 599 now with the same FUP for calls as the Rs 379 plan, but with 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day.

Rs 699 plan: Vodafone Idea’s prepaid plan of Rs 699 offers unlimited voice calling benefits with FUP of 3000 minutes for off-net calls, 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day with 84 days validity.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited recharge plans of Rs 1499 and Rs 2399:

Rs 1499 plan: Vodafone Idea annual Rs 998 recharge plan now costs Rs 1499. It offers unlimited voice calls with FUP of 12000 minutes for off-net calls, 24GB of data for 365 days and 3600 SMS.

Rs 2399 plan: Vodafone Idea annual Rs 1699 recharge plan is now more expensive at Rs 2399. It continues to offer unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day for one year period.

Reliance Jio new recharge plans

Reliance Jio has not revealed its new prepaid plans but the telco has announced that it will introduce new ‘All-in-One’ plans with unlimited voice calling and data benefits. Notably, Jio had introduced IUC charges on the rest of its plans to offer some free minutes for calling to non-Jio users.

Jio had said its plans will be effective from December 6 and will be priced up to 40 per cent higher. The company also claimed that Jio customers will get up to 300 per cent more benefits. The range of Jio offerings start at Rs 149 and go up to Rs Rs 555, apart from annual plans. If one takes 40 per cent price hike, then the Rs 149 plan could start at Rs 200 plus.