Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Compared! Best data plans under Rs 100

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: All the data plans under Rs 100 compared

While the leading telcos in India are racing to stay ahead of one another by luring customers with data and voice combo packs, they are also heeding the consumers that aren’t really hoggers when it comes to data and calls. All the telecom companies including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone have come up with low-validity recharge packs that offer decent benefits that could be enough for some customers.

With the tariff market is inundated with several plans, these plans are for those who have other means to consume the Internet or who just don’t use much Internet. We went through the tariff library of Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone to find these plans. Below are the major plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone under Rs 100.

Jio

Under Rs 100, Jio has three plans for all the prepaid users while there are other three plans for the Jio Phone users. Let’s cut to the chase and enumerate the benefits you will get under each pack.

Jio Rs 19 pack – It offers 150MB 4G data for one day. You will get unlimited calls and complimentary access to Jio apps. In addition, you get 20 SMS valid for one day.

Jio Rs 52 pack – This pack offers 150MB 4G data and unlimited calls for 7 days, amounting the total data to 1.05GB. Additionally, you get 70 SMS for 7 days without any restrictions. There is complimentary access to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 98 pack – The Rs 98 pack gives 2GB data for 28 days, along with unlimited calls for the given validity. You get 300 SMS benefits for 28 days along with complimentary access to Jio apps.

Now, the Jio Phone plans include Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153 packs offering 1GB, 14GB, and 42GB of data, respectively. All the plans come with free unlimited voice calling and complimentary access to Jio apps for 28 days. The SMS benefit on Rs 49 is 50, on Rs 99 is 300, and on Rs 153 is 100 per day.

Airtel

Airtel has similar plans under Rs 100. However, while Jio offers unlimited calling with all its plans, Airtel reserves this benefit only for the combo packs. Here are the plans:

Airtel Rs 29 pack – The Airtel Rs 29 recharge pack offers 520MB 2G/3G/4G data for a validity of 28 days. There are no other benefits under this pack.

Airtel Rs 49 pack – On recharging your Airtel prepaid number with Rs 49, you will get 3GB high-speed data for 1 day.

Airtel Rs 92 pack – This pack will entitle you to enjoy high-speed 6GB data for 7 days. There are no other benefits.

Airtel Rs 98 pack – The Airtel Rs 98 recharge pack offers 3GB data for a validity of 28 days. No other benefits accompany the data benefit under this plan.

Vodafone

Vodafone low Internet usage packs are not very different from the ones mentioned above. Vodafone, however, has a special recharge pack that offers unlimited data, but more on that later.

Vodafone Rs 27 pack – This pack offers the customers 200MB 2G/3G/4G data with a validity of four days. There are no other benefits in this pack and using data post exhaustion will charge you 4 paise per 10KB.

Vodafone Rs 29 pack – The Vodafone Rs 29 pack gives the customers 500MB data for a validity of 28 days. No other benefits are there in the pack.

Vodafone Rs 44 pack – It offers 450MB data for a validity of 7 days with no extra benefits and a charge of 4 paise per 10KB will be levied post exhaustion.

Vodafone Rs 49 pack – The Vodafone Rs 49 recharge pack benefits the customers with 1GB data for a validity of 28 days. There are no other benefits.

Vodafone Rs 58 pack – The Rs 58 pack from Vodafone gives 600MB of data for 7 days. There are no additional benefits.

Vodafone Rs 99 pack – This pack offers 3GB data to the users for a validity of 28 days. It’s applicable in 2G, 3G, and 4G circles.

And the special pack we mentioned earlier costs Rs 21 and offers unlimited data to the users. However, there is a time limit for this pack – you can use unlimited data only for one hour from the time of activation of the pack.