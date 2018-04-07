Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL: Check best IPL 2018 offers

As the entire nation warms up for the biggest cricket extravaganza of the year, telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and BSNL plan to woo customers by announcing offers for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. (PTI/IE)

As the entire nation warms up for the biggest cricket extravaganza of the year, telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and BSNL plan to woo customers by announcing offers for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio recently launched a recharge pack for cricket lovers. The ‘Cricket Season Pack’ is priced at Rs 251 and offers 102GB of data along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL season 11 for a validity of 51 days. Bharti Airtel in partnership with Hotstar will offer free access to live matches and highlights on its live streaming app for the 11th edition of VIVO IPL 2018. State-run BSNL has also announced a special IPL recharge pack with its new Rs 248 plan offering 153GB of data.

Here is all you need to know about these IPL offers:

Reliance Jio ‘Cricket Season Pack’

Reliance Jio company has now introduced a Rs 251 recharge pack, which is a first-of-its-kind pack that offers the users 102GB of 4G data for a validity of 51 days. The validity of the pack is same as the IPL matches and will end with the final to be played on May 27. The recharge pack also allows users to LIVE stream matches during the 11th edition of IPL via JioTV. In addition, Jio has also launched a new IPL-oriented show called Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE, which is a cricket comedy show featuring Sunil Grover and Samir Kochhar as hosts. It will be exclusively aired on JioTV to both Jio Prime and non-Prime subscribers free of cost.

Airtel free IPL 2018 LIVE streaming offer

Only Airtel TV users will have the facility to watch all the IPL matches LIVE and without any interruption. They will not have to subscribe the special Rs 299 Hotstar All Sports Pack or the Hotstar Premium Pack. Airtel has rolled out the new Airtel TV app specifically for IPL 2018 where users can watch all matches LIVE. Airtel has also extended its 1000GB free data offer to all broadband users till October 31, 2018.

BSNL IPL Pack

To take on the newly launched Reliance Jio’s Rs 251 pack, BSNl has come up with a lower priced data pack. The new pack is priced as low as Rs 248 offering a whopping 153 GB of internet data at a huge 3GB per day. This IPL pack is a limited period offer which is available all over the country from April 7 to April 30.