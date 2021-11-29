Jio vs Airtel, Vi prepaid recharge plans comparison: Prepaid tariffs, plan benefits, validity, and more

The hike will go into effect from Wednesday, December 1. (Photo credit: Financial Express/Subham Mitra)

Reliance Jio on Sunday announced a tariff hike across its unlimited prepaid plans, following in the footsteps of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). The hike will go into effect from Wednesday, December 1.

While Vi and Airtel justified the price increase to higher average revenue per user, the Reliance Industries-owned telco has not given any justification, suggesting it was announcing new plans altogether.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea (Vi) Prepaid Recharge Plans Comparison

Vodafone Idea’s price hike went live on November 25, while Airtel’s revised tariff plans came into effect on November 26. Jio’s revised prices will go into effect from December 1. Here’s how they compare.

Jio Rs 99 plan vs Airtel Rs 99 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 99 plan

Airtel is offering 50% more talktime with its revised entry-level plan, while Vi has a talktime worth Rs 99. Both operators are charging voice calls at 1 paisa per second and bundling 200MB data. Jio’s revised plan will come with unlimited voice calls, 3GB data and 50 SMS with a validity of 28 days.

Jio Rs 155 plan

Jio trumps both Vi and Airtel with a second entry-level plan, priced at Rs 155. Although the price has been hiked from Rs 129, it comes with unlimited voice calling, paired with 2GB data and 300 SMS with a validity of 28 days.

Jio Rs 179 plan vs Airtel Rs 179 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 179 plan

Both Airtel and Vi are offering unlimited voice calling, 2GB data and 100 SMS a day for 28 days with their Rs 179 plan. Jio, meanwhile, will offer 1GB daily data and 100 SMS a day with unlimited voice calling with a validity of 24 days.

Jio Rs 239 prepaid plan vs Airtel Rs 265 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 269 plan

The Rs 265 prepaid plan from Airtel and Rs 269 plan from Vi both offer customers unlimited voice calling, 1GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. Jio’s Rs 239 prepaid plan comes after a Rs 40-hike to the Rs 199 plan. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, paired with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS a day. All three plans are valid for 28 days.

Jio Rs 299 plan vs Airtel Rs 299 prepaid plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan

The Rs 299 prepaid plans from Vi, Airtel, and Jio come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS a day, and 28-day validity. Jio, however, will offer 2GB daily data, while the other two offer 1.5GB.

Jio Rs 395 plan vs Airtel Rs 359 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 359 tariff

The Rs 359 prepaid plan of both service providers will offer unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS a day. The plans’ validity is 28 days. Jio customers, meanwhile, will also get unlimited voice calling, paired with 6GB data and 1,000 SMS. Jio’s plan is valid for 84 days.

Airtel Rs 455 tariff vs Vodafone Idea Rs 459 plan

The Rs 455 plan from Airtel and Rs 459 plan from Vi come with unlimited voice calling, 6GB data, and 84-day validity. While Airtel offers 100 SMS a day, Vi offers 1,000.

Jio Rs 479 plan vs Airtel Rs 479 tariff plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 479 plan

The Rs 479 plan for all three telcos come with unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS a day with a validity period of 56 days.

Jio Rs 533 plan vs Airtel Rs 549 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 539 tariff plan

All three telcos offer unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS a day with 56-day validity for their respective plans.

Jio Rs 666 prepaid plan

Jio’s mid-range Rs 666 plan, which comes after a Rs 111 hike to the Rs 555 plan, will offer unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS a day, and 84-day validity.

Jio Rs 719 plan vs Airtel Rs 719 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 719 tariff

Both Vodafone Idea and Airtel offer unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB daily data, and 100 SMS a day with their Rs 719 plan. For Rs 719, Jio customers will get unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS a day. All three plans have a validity period of 84 days.

Airtel Rs 839 prepaid plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 839 plan

The Rs 698 prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea and Airtel offer the same benefits — unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS a day, and 2GB daily data. The validity is 84 days for both plans.

Jio Rs 1,559 plan vs Airtel Rs 1,799 plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 1,799 plan

While Airtel and Vodafone charge Rs 1,799 for their annual plans, Jio’s 336-day plan comes for Rs 1,559. All three come with unlimited calling and 24GB data. While the Airtel plan offers 100 SMS a day, Vi and Jio offer 3,600 SMS.

Jio Rs 2,879 plan vs Airtel Rs 2,999 prepaid plan vs Vodafone Idea Rs 2,899

Airtel and Jio’s second annual plan comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS a day and 2GB daily data. The Vi Rs 2,899 plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS a day, and 1.5GB daily data.

Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Jio data top-ups

Airtel’s Rs 58 data top-up plan offers 3GB data, the Rs 118 plan comes with 12GB data, while the Rs 301 plan will have a cap of 50GB.

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 58 plan also offers 3GB data. The Rs 118 plan ofers 12GB data, while the 50GB data plan will come for Rs 298. Vodafone Idea has an additional 100GB data plan for Rs 418.

Jio’s Rs 51 data plan will now cost Rs 61 and offer 6GB data; the Rs 101 plan offering 12GB will cost Rs 121, while the Rs 251 plan will now cost Rs 301 and come with 50GB data with 30-day validity.