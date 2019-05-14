Jio users to get Rs 9,300 benefits on buying OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7: All you should know

Ahead of today’s OnePlus 7 Pro launch, Reliance Jio has announced ‘Jio-OnePlus 7 Series Beyond Speed Offer’ on the OnePlus 7 series phones. The Mukesh Ambani-owned telco is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300 on the purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 starting May 19 across both online and offline channels. Of these benefits, Jio will be giving away a cashback of Rs 5,400 that will be applicable on subsequent recharges.

Reliance Jio will credit the account of the OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7 buyer with 36 vouchers of Rs 150 each, amounting to a total of Rs 5,400. These vouchers will be applicable on the recharge of Rs 299, making it available at an effective price of Rs 149. The Rs 299 prepaid recharge provides the subscriber with 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. It also ensures access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, and other apps.

Additional benefits by the telecom company are essentially coupons for third parties. The Jio customers of OnePlus 7 series get up to Rs 2,000 or 20 per cent off (the lower value) on Zoomcar, Rs 1,550 off on flight tickets and hotel bookings along with a discount of 15 per cent on bus tickets. If the customer spends at least Rs 1,699 on Chumbak online store, an instant discount of Rs 350 will be applied.

The Jio-OnePlus 7 Series Beyond Speed Offer will be available at jio.com, MyJio app, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio stores, and Jio retailers across the country. The customers need to make the first recharge of Rs 299 on their number after inserting the SIM card on OnePlus 7 series phones.

The OnePlus 7 series phones are set to launch in an event in Bengaluru that is scheduled to kick off at 8.15 pm. We’ll be covering the event live so stay tuned.