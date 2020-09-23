Jio unveils host of postpaid plans, bundles OTT, international roaming & more

The new postpaid tariff plans under Jio Postpaid Plus are priced lower than the incumbents, Vi and Airtel’s plans, and bundled with more data and offerings.

After having established a strong presence in the prepaid market, Reliance Jio on Wednesday forayed in a big way into the postpaid market, unveiling a host of plans to grab a slice of the high Arpu-paying customers, posing a challenge yet again to incumbents Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in a segment they consider their turf.

So far the company had only one postpaid plan of Rs 199 with 25 GB data on offer, but it has now expanded its offerings to include five different plans across price points ranging from Rs 399 to Rs 1,499.

The new postpaid tariff plans under Jio Postpaid Plus are priced lower than the incumbents, Vi and Airtel’s plans, and bundled with more data and offerings.

For comparison, Jio’s Rs 399 plan, its entry-level postpaid plan, will offer 75 GB data and 200 GB of data rollover apart from Netfilx, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar VIP subscriptions. However, the Rs 399 postpaid plan by Vi offers 40 GB data with 150 GB of additional data for six months if the plan is ordered online. Airtel’s starting tariff on postpaid is Rs 100 more compared with Jio’s at Rs 499 and offers the same 75 GB data with a rollover and 1-year free subscription of Amazon Prime.

The second slab of Jio is priced at Rs 599 and offers 100 GB data with 200 GB rollover and one additional SIM card with family plan, along with OTT subscriptions. Vi’s Rs 499 plan offers 75 GB data with one OTT subscription, while Airtel has a Rs 749 plan offering 125 GB data with two free family add-ons and OTT subscription.

The Rs 799 plan of Jio will offer 150 GB data with 200 GB rollover and two additional SIM cards with family plan. Vi has a Rs 699 plan with unlimited data and one OTT subscription, while Airtel has a Rs 999 plan, offering 150 GB data and four free family add-ons and one OTT subscription.

Jio’s Rs 999 plan offers 200 GB data with 500 GB rollover and three additional SIM cards with family plans with three OTT subscriptions. The Rs 1,499 plan will offer 300 GB data with 500 GB rollover and unlimited data and voice on international roaming in the US and the UAE.

The company is also offering in-flight connectivity for Indians travelling abroad – India calling at Rs 1 with Wi-Fi calling on international roaming. Also, international calling (ISD) will start at 50 paise per minute for postpaid customers.

Commenting on the development, Jio director Akash Ambani said: “JioPostpaid Plus has been intricately designed keeping in mind the needs of every postpaid customer. It accounts the need for dependable and high-quality connectivity, limitless premium entertainment, seamless and affordable international roaming, cutting-edge innovative features and most importantly the customer experience.”